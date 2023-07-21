A man was seriously injured on Thursday in a Magħtab plant when he was caught between a digger and industrial machinery.

The police said in a statement the man, a 42-year-old from Qrendi, was injured at around 4.30pm.

The man operating the digger is a 53-year-old from Mellieħa.

The police was informed about the incident at around 7.30pm, and was told the injured man had been rushed to Mater Dei.

A magisterial inquiry and investigations by both the police and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority are ongoing.