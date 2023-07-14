A man is in danger of dying after he suffered serious injuries in a construction incident on Thursday.

The police said on Friday they were informed by Mater Dei Hospital at 5.30pm that a man had been admitted to after he was injured at a construction site in Triq Alessandro Curmy, Rabat.

The 26-year-old Syrian victim, who lives in Cospicua, suffered his injuries when he fell from a height of around one-storey while working.

An inquiry is being held. The police and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority are investigating.