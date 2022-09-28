A 35-year-old Mosta man was seriously injured on Wednesday morning when he fell around one-and-a-half storeys from a property in Rabat.

The man fell at a property on Triq Mons. A. Buhagiar at 10pm, the police said in a statement.

A medical team was called to the site and rushed the victim to Mater Dei Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Doctors have certified his injuries as being serious.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana is leading an inquiry into the case.