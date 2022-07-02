A 45-year-old man was left with serious injuries after falling down the stairs at a construction site in Wied il-Għajn, police said.

The Qormi resident hit his head during the fall which took place at 9.30am on Triq l-Artillieri.

A medical team were called on site to assist and the man is currently at Mater Dei hospital.

Magistrate Dr Monica Vella is leading an inquiry into the case. A police investigation is ongoing.