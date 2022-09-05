A 47-year-old man from Ħamrun was seriously injured after falling off a wall while working at a construction site in Iklin, the police said on Monday.

In a statement, the police said the man fell a height of around two metres. The incident happened at a construction site in Triq il-Ħwawar, Iklin, at around 2pm.

He was given first aid by a medical team before being rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance where he was treated for his serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.