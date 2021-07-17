A 41-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries following a traffic collision in Attard on Friday afternoon.

The man, who is from Marsascala, was driving a Subaru Sambar on Mdina Road at 4.30pm when he was involved in a collision with a Seat Arona driven by a 28-year-old from Żurrieq.

Emergency responders, including Civil Protection Department officials, were called to the site. He was then rushed to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving treatment.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella is leading an inquiry into the case. The police are also investigating.