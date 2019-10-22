A 46-year-old man from Birkirkara was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Birkirkara on Monday. A 26-year-old suffered slight injuries.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Dun Karm corner with Triq Tumas Fenech at 9.20am.

The victim was a passenger in a Smart Fortwo that was being driven by the 26-year-old man, also from Birkirkara. The Smart was invovled in a collision with a Renault Clio that was being driven by a 25-year-old man from Birżebbuġa. The Renault driver was not injured.

Both the 46-year-old and the 26-year-old were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.