A 21 year-old man from Mosta was seriously injured during a collision involving four cars in Birżebbuġa on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they are waiting for news of the condition of a 26 year-old woman from Qrendi, also involved in the crash, while two other drivers involved escaped with no injuries.

The accident took place on Ħal Far Street at around 3.45pm. The Civil Protection Department and medics were on site providing assistance.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella is leading an inquiry into the case while a police investigation is underway.