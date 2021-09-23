A man is fighting for his life after falling from a height of around 1.5 storeys at a construction site in Siġġiewi.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Ħal Farruġ at 7.30am.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was working at the site.

He was assisted by members of the Civil Protection Department and was given first aid by a medical team, before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.