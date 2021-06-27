A 26-year-old man is fighting for his life after crashing into an ambulance in Żejtun.

The police said the accident happened in Triq tal-Barrani at noon.

The victim lost control of the Daihatsu Cuore he was driving, overturned and crashed into a private ambulance that was headed in the opposite direction. The ambulance was being driven by a 28-year-old man from Żabbar.

Members of the Civil Protection Department had to help get the victim out of the wreckage. He was then given first aid by a medical team on site and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.