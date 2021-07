A man is fighting for his life after falling from a balcony around one storey high in Pietà.

The police said on Thursday the accident happened in Telgħet Gwardamanġa at 11.30pm.

Video: Darko Jovchevski

The 34-year-old victim, who is from Nepal, was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.