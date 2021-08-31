A 54-year-old man had to be rushed to Mater Dei Hospital on Monday afternoon after he fell off a ladder at a house in Cospicua.
In a statement on Tuesday, the police said the accident, which happened at a house in Sur Santa Liena in Cospicua, occured when the man fell of a ladder.
He was rushed to Mater Dei where his injuries were found to be grievious.
The police said investigations are still underway.
