A man was seriously injured in a fall on a construction site in Fgura on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the man, a Syrian national living in San Ġwann, fell from a height of around one a half storeys on the site in Triq il-Karmnu shortly before 3pm.

Members of the Civil Protection Team were called to the site together with an ambulance and medical team. The injured man received first aid on site before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.