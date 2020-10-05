A 24-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a fight that broke out on Sunday night close to the Fgura police station.

The police said they were informed of the brawl at around 8.45pm. However, when officers went to the site, on Triq Ħaż-Żabbar, they only found blood on the ground.

They were soon informed that an injured Syrian man had been rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by his relatives and that the other person involved in the altercation had fled the scene.

Police investigations and a search for the other man are ongoing.