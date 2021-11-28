A man is fighting for his life after he was involved in an argument in Fgura.

The police said the argument was between two men - a 30-year-old and a 40-year-old, both from Indonesia. It took place at a residence in Triq William Lassal at around 3pm.

Knives were used during the argument.

The 40-year-old was given first aid for his injuries on site and was then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.