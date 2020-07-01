A 43-year-old man who lives in Msida suffered serious head injuries on Wednesday after a fall in an apartment block.

The police said they were informed of the incident at around 6.30am.

They found the man, who is Brazilian but lives in Msida, in the common area of the block with face and head injuries. An ambulance took him to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations established the man probably fell and hit his head with the door of one of the apartments.

An inquiry is being held

The police are investigating.