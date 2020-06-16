A 45-year-old man is in a critical condition following an argument in Qormi on Monday.

The police said a 36-year-old man was also slightly injured during the argument in Canon Road.

Police assistance was requested at around 9pm when the 45-year-old man, who is Ghanaian, entered the police station covered in blood.

An ambulance was called and he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

The police went to the scene of the crime where they found the younger man, who is also Ghanaian. It transpires he had injured the older man with a knife.

The police took the younger man to the police lock-up in Floriana for questioning.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.