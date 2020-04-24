An 18-year-old man from Mtarfa was seriously injured in an accident in Rabat on Thursday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Ħad-Dingli at 6.30pm.

The man was hit by a Honda Fit that was being driven by a 62-year-old man from Rabat.

A medical team gave the victim first aid on site before transferring him to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.