A 32-year-old man who lives in St Julian’s is in a critical condition following a traffic accident in Msida on Wednesday.
The police said the accident happened on Regional Road at 4.40pm.
The victim was driving a Ford Transit towards Sliema when for some reason the van stopped.
He got out of the vehicle to see what had happened. As he was checking it, a Volkswagen Golf driven by a 23-year-old Syrian man who lives in St Paul’s Bay smashed into it.
The 32-year-old was injured as a result of the impact.
A medical team was called onsite and gave the victim first aid before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.
