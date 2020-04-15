A 32-year-old man who lives in St Julian’s is in a critical condition following a traffic accident in Msida on Wednesday.

The police said the accident happened on Regional Road at 4.40pm.

The victim was driving a Ford Transit towards Sliema when for some reason the van stopped.

He got out of the vehicle to see what had happened. As he was checking it, a Volkswagen Golf driven by a 23-year-old Syrian man who lives in St Paul’s Bay smashed into it.

The 32-year-old was injured as a result of the impact.

A medical team was called onsite and gave the victim first aid before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.