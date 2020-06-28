A man was seriously injured in a fight at St Paul’s Bay on Saturday evening.
The police said that a man who has not yet been identified injured a 24-year-old Latvian at a residence in Triq il-Ħġejjeġ at 11.30pm.
They said a 31-year-old man from Mġarr was arguing with the Latvian, who lives in St Paul’s Bay. The Latvian was injured by another man, who has not yet been identified, with a pointed instrument. The aggressor escaped.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
An inquiry is being held and the police are on the lookout for the aggressors.
