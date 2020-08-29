A 51-year-old Italian man suffered serious injuries in a traffic accident in Munxar.

The police said the incident took place at 00.15am on Saturday.

It transpired that the man lost control of the Ducati motorbike along Triq Xlendi. He held on to the bike and was dragged for several metres until he crashed into a parked Toyota Starlet.

The man was rushed to the Gozo General Hospital.

Magisterial and police investigations are ongoing.