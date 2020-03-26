A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a van in Żejtun on Thursday.
The police said the accident happened in Triq tal-Barrani at 6.45am.
The man, who is from Gambia, was hit by a van that by the time the police arrived on site had left the area. However, its 49-year-old Italian driver called at the Żejtun police station to report the accident.
A medical team gave the victim first aid on site before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating. An inquiry is being held.
