A 54-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in a hit-and-run in Marsa on Friday afternoon.

The police said the accident happened in Triq San Tumas corner with Triq Stiefnu Zerafa at around 1pm.

The victim, who lives in Marsa, was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating and on the lookout for the car involved.