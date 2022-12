A 43-year-old man from Rabat was seriously injured early on Thursday when his motorcycle hit a pavement in Burmarrad.

The accident happened at about 1am as the man was driving his Yamaha XVS1100A towards Mosta, police said.

He was given first aid by a police patrol and passers-by until he was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is holding an inquiry.