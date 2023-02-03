A 27-year-old man who lives in Rabat is fighting for his life following an accident at a construction site in Marsa.

The police said the accident happened at a site close to the Marsa Sports Complex at 1.30pm.

The victim was injured when iron pieces that were on a digger fell on him.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.