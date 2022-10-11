A 29-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was injured in an occupational accident on Tuesday.

The police said the accident happened at a scrap yard in Triq Valletta, Luqa at 10.30am.

The victim, who is from Mali and lives in Senglea, was injured when he fell from the machinery he was operating.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.