A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life after a traffic accident in Qormi on Thursday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Wied at around 8.15pm

The man, who is from Qormi, was hit by a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 41-year-old woman from Birkirkara.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.

Man injured in Msida hit and run

In another accident early on Friday, a man was grievously injured following a collision between an e-kick scooter and a car.

This accident happened in Triq Dun Karm, Msida at 12.15am on Friday.

The police said the victim, a 32-year-old Colombian who lives in St Paul's Bay, was riding an e-kick scooter when he was hit by a vehicle which kept on going.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.