A man was grievously injured in a street fight in St Julian's on Monday night, police have said.

Officers were called to an argument on Triq San Ġorġ at around 8.30pm.

By the time they arrived, the 27-year-old Iranian man was injured and his aggressor had already left the scene.

A medical team was called and the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

His injuries were later classified as grievous.

Police investigations are underway.