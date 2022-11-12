A 23-year-old Xagħra man was seriously injured in a late-night collision in Xewkija on Saturday that left three young men hospitalised.

The man was driving a Suzuki Swift on Triq l-Imġarr when he was involved in a collision with a Toyota Starlet at around 12.45am, the police said in a statement.

Having crashed, the Suzuki went on to smash into a nearby wall.

The Toyota’s driver, who is 19 and from Xewkija, was slightly injured in the crash. A passenger in that car, who is 18 and also from Xewkija, was also hurt. No information about his medical condition was available at the time of publication.

All three crash victims were taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

Magistrate Simone Grech is leading an inquiry into the case, which is also the subject of a police investigation.