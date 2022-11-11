A 29-year-old man from Xewkija, Gozo sustained grievous injuries on Friday morning after being involved in a collision in Għarb.
The police said the accident occurred in Triq l-Għarb at about 7am when a collision took place between a Toyota Auris driven by a 47-year-old woman from San Lawrenz and a tractor driver by the victim.
The man was given first aid by a medical team and was rushed to hospital by ambulance, where he was certified to have suffered grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
