A 29-year-old man from Xewkija, Gozo sustained grievous injuries on Friday morning after being involved in a collision in Għarb.

The police said the accident occurred in Triq l-Għarb at about 7am when a collision took place between a Toyota Auris driven by a 47-year-old woman from San Lawrenz and a tractor driver by the victim.

The man was given first aid by a medical team and was rushed to hospital by ambulance, where he was certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.