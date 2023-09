A 42-year-old man who lives in Valletta was seriously injured on Friday when he fell off a scaffolding in St Julian’s.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Claire E. Engel at 10am.

The man was working from a height of two storeys on scaffolding in the yard of a property.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held.

The police and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority are investigating.