A 31-year-old man was seriously injured early on Monday when he was hit by a Suzuki Swift in Marsa.

The police said it was informed of the accident on Triq Diċembru Tlettax at around 3.15am.

The victim is a 31-year-old Eritrean man who lives in Ħal Far, while the car was being driven by a 32-year-old man from Żejtun.

Police and magisterial investigations are ongoing.