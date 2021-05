A man was seriously injured on Thursday while using a grinder in Armier.

The police said the man was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital at around 9.15pm after suffering injuries in Mellieħa.

The 65-year-old man from Marsa was injured while carrying out some work with a grinder in a boathouse on Triq l-Armier iż-Żgħir.

He was given first aid on site.

Police investigations are ongoing.