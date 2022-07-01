A 36-year-old man is fighting for his life after suffering burns while carrying out maintenance works on a boat in Rabat.
The police said the accident happened in Triq San Pawl Kuntent at 11am.
The victim, who is from Gudja, was given first aid by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department on site and was then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
An inquiry is being held.
The police are investigating.
