A 36-year-old man is fighting for his life after suffering burns while carrying out maintenance works on a boat in Rabat.

The police said the accident happened in Triq San Pawl Kuntent at 11am.

The victim, who is from Gudja, was given first aid by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department on site and was then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.