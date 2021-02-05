A man has been arrested after setting fire to an apartment in Gżira while two people were inside.

Police say the 29-year-old, who also lives in Gżira, has been arrested in connection with attempted murder.

The police said they received a call at 7am from a 36-year-old man claiming that while he was at his apartment in Triq ix-Xatt, an individual broke in, poured petrol around, lit it and escaped.

The man and a 40-year-old woman who was with him at the apartment managed to put out the fire.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified to have suffered slight burns.

Drugs found in the man's residence Photo: CMRU, Malta Police Force

Police identified the aggressor and arrested him after they circled his residence in Triq l-Empire Stadium.

During a search at the man’s residence, officers found more than half a kilo of what they suspect is cannabis, ecstasy pills and items related to drug trafficking.

An inquiry is being held.