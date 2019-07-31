A father who set his family home on fire after arguing over the phone with his estranged wife will serve time behind bars after admitting to the crime.

The 52-year old, whose personal details were banned from publication under court order, flew into a rage after a telephone conversation with his wife on Monday afternoon. The two are in the process of separating.

A court heard how he stormed out of the house, went to a nearby service station and bought €4 worth of petrol which he proceeded to sprinkle over some soft furnishings once back at home, then setting it on fire.

As soon as the flames began to rise, he realised just what he had done. Gripped by panic, he drove to the police station and confessed.

The man’s action was sparked by the fact that he felt he was being given the cold shoulder by his children. Moreover his wife had allegedly threatened to force him out of the house in which he had invested some €10,000 over the past year, the court was told. So he said to himself, “might as well see that no-one else would enjoy the property.”

He doused some throw overs in petrol and set them alight in the bedrooms.

Luckily, the fire did not spread and the damage was contained, the court was told.

“Had he tried to put out the fire there and then, he would probably have succeeded and he would have faced much less serious charges. But he chose instead to go to the police,” defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi said.

“He did the right thing,” remarked Magistrate Victor George Axiaq, presiding over the arraignment.

Prosecuting Inspector Christina Delia explained that the man had immediately admitted his mistake and that fortunately the fire had not spread.

He was charged with arson, voluntary damage to third party property exceeding €2,500, as well as breaching a suspended sentence.

The accused immediately pleaded guilty, confirming his plea when asked by the court.

“If I admitted in my statement, what do I do?” the man asked, prompting his lawyer to approach the dock to patiently explain that it was normal procedure for the accused to be asked whether he confirmed his plea.

Upon confirming his plea, the man was handed an effective jail term of three years and four months, including the suspended sentence which was brought into effect. The incident happened right on the last day before the term of the suspended sentence was to expire. He had previously been sentenced for causing slight injuries to his wife.

The court also issued a four-year Protection Order, warning the accused that after serving his prison term he was not to approach his wife in any manner.

“Bear in mind that you may risk another jail term should you breach any of the conditions under that order,” explained Magistrate Axiaq, as the accused nodded, visibly struggling to hold back tears before being led away to prison.