A man has been hospitalised after suffering gunshot injuries following an arugment in Iklin.

The incident took place shortly before 4pm in Triq il-Wied. Sources said the man was shot three times in the chest after an argument with another man.

Neighbours said they were shocked to hear shots being fired. Reports that the argument followed a car chase or a car crash could not be confirmed.

"We heard a crash and thought it's one like the many others, but then we heard shots being fired," a resident told Times of Malta.

"We saw a man carrying what looked like a shotgun."

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Blood splatters could be seen on a wall near where two cars had collided.

The injured man was rushed to hospital in an ambulance while another man was being held and questioned on the scene by the police.

The road, which leads from Iklin to Naxxar, has been closed.