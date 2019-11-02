Shots rang out on Testaferrata Street in Ta’ Xbiex early on Saturday morning, with the gunfight leaving a 44-year-old man grievously wounded.

The incident, which was reported to police at 2.10am, happened when an argument between an undisclosed number of people kicked off.

As things escalated, shots were fired at the 44-year-old man, who is from Msida. He was injured as a result.

The police said in a statement that they had a man in custody who was helping them with their investigation. The incident is now the subject of a magisterial inquiry, led by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.

Paramedics took the man to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.