Updated 1.05pm

A 57-year-old man was shot in the face with a shotgun in an agricultural area in Paola on Saturday morning.

His injuries are understood to be grievous, but not critical.

The incident happened following an argument in Vjal Santa Luċija, in an area dotted with fields, small farms and garages between the Adolorata cemetery and the adjacent main road.

Police have apprehended two suspects - men aged 66 and 30 who are both from Paola. Their alleged victim is also from the town.

A police spokesperson told Times of Malta that they received a call at around 10.30am concerning a disturbance. District police and the Rapid Intervention Unit were both dispatched to the scene.

At least one shot from what is likely a hunting shotgun was discharged in the altercation, with the 57-year-old victim taking lead shrapnel to the face.

Police cordon off the scene of the crime. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

He was given first-aid at the scene before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Police confirmed that the victim was able to communicate with the medical team on-site as well as police before being taken to hospital.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is leading a magisterial inquiry into the case. Police have also opened their own investigation.