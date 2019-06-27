An argument inside a bar in Qormi took a violent turn on Friday evening when a man involved ended up crashing through a glass pane in the shop window.

The 38-year-old Pieta’ man is believed to have been shoved by a 41-year-old from Qormi who quickly left the scene after the incident, which was reported at around 8.15pm.

Police officers picked him up later on and he is being held for questioning, the police said in a statement on Saturday morning.

The victim was taken to Qormi health centre for medical treatment, where doctors certified him as being grievously injured.

A police investigation is under way.