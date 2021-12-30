A man sobbed in court as he was accused on Thursday of having injured another man when an argument got out of hand in a Zabbar residence two days ago.

The injured man ended up with a part of his nose and lip bitten off.

Ehis Imobhio, a 40-year old Nigerian national resident in Zabbar, was accused of violent assault and causing grievous bodily harm. He pleaded not guilty, sobbed throughout the arraignment and at one point dropped to his knees before Magistrate Ian Farrugia, insisting that he was “not a problem person.”

Prosecuting Inspector Darren Buhagiar told the court that police had been alerted to a noisy argument inside the house on Triq il-Biccieni at around 9:45pm on Tuesday.

Officers came across two men, still locked in a struggle, with the accused being held down by the alleged victim, who released his hold when police intervened.

Both men had suffered injuries. Imobhio had needed suturing on the head and thumb while the alleged victim had part of his nose and lip allegedly bitten off.

Both were treated at Paola Health Centre and later in hospital.

Legal aid counsel Martha Mifsud did not request bail at the arraignment stage, while the court urged the prosecution to summon the alleged victim to testify at the earliest opportunity.

The accused was remanded in custody.