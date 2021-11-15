A man was spared effective imprisonment for trafficking 15 ecstasy pills on New Year's Day of 2013, after a court of appeal confirmed that he had made “concrete steps” in kicking his drug habit.

Ryan Mizzi, a 29-year old Żabbar resident, had admitted to possession of the drug in circumstances indicating that the pills were not intended for his personal use.

That admission before the Magistrates’ Court resulted in a nine-month effective jail term and a €1,000 fine.

Following the 2017 judgment, the accused filed an appeal, calling for a more adequate punishment given the circumstances of the case.

The appellant’s lawyers requested the Court of Criminal Appeal, presided over by Madam Justice Edwina Grima, to assume the functions of a Drugs Court.

That request was upheld and the case was referred to the Drug Offenders Rehabilitation Board.

Documents presented before the Board clearly showed that the appellant, who had a long history of drug abuse, had finally acknowledged the need to overcome his dependency and registered “concrete steps” in that direction.

He had fully cooperated throughout the rehabilitation programme and tested ‘clean’ of drugs on a weekly basis.

Moreover, the appellant had followed his treatment plan and was now well-integrated in society, observed the Court, adding that in light of all, he deserved being spared an effective jail term.

The court upheld the appeal, converting the nine-month effective jail term to a six-month jail term suspended for one year and reduced the fine to €600, while declaring that the offence would not be reflected in the appellant’s police conduct certificate.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb assisted Mizzi at the appeal stage.