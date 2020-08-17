A man who intervened to stop a fight between two drivers in St Paul’s Bay ended up in hospital with grievous injuries after he got stabbed.

The police said the incident happened at around 3pm in Triq il-Kaħli when the 36-year-old Libyan man tried to stop a fight between two motorists. The man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where he was found to have suffered grievous injuries.

The police said the aggressor had fled the scene by the time they arrived. The man, a 29-year-old Nigerian, was arrested later in the day near the Mosta church after his description fit the one they were given.

The other motorist was not injured.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea is leading in inquiry.