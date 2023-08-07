A man was allegedly stabbed in the back at a Cospicua residence on Sunday by three people who have since been arrested.

The police said the 36-year-old man was stabbed at around 8.15am at a residence on Triq il-Madonna tal-Grazzja.

He managed to make it to the police station, where he told police he had just been assaulted. He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was found to have suffered serious injuries.

It transpired the man was injured following an argument at the residence. The three alleged aggressors fled the scene.

Later, two men aged 33 and another man aged 34, all from Cospicua, were arrested and detained at the Floriana lockup.

Magisterial and police investigations are ongoing.