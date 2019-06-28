Updated 4.25pm -

A 52-year old man was hospitalised on Monday after being stabbed in a pastizzeria in Luqa.

The attack took place just before 11am in Triq id-9 ta' April and the victim staggered to the nearby police station seeking medical assistance.



He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where he was certified as having suffered serious injuries.



A 44-year old man from Luqa is being held by police in connection with the incident.

The police are investigating the motive and the possibility that the victim and the aggressor knew each other.



A magisterial inquiry has been called and police investigations are ongoing.