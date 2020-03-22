A 24-year-old man was grievously injured in a stabbing in Valletta on Sunday.

The police said the incident happened in Triq il-Mediterran at 12.30pm.

The victim, who is from Valletta, was driving a car in Triq il-Mediterran when he crashed into two parked cars to avoid a collision with a car that was being driven by a 21-year-old man from Floriana in Triq San Duminku.

An argument between the two men ensued.

By the time the police arrived on site the aggressor had left the place and was found some time later by police from the Rapid Intervention Unit at a residence in Floriana.

He was arrested and taken to the Valletta police station for questioning.

The victim, who was stabbed in the leg, was initially taken to the Floriana health centre where he was found by the Rapid Intervention Police.

He was later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he is currently being held for observation.

investigations are being led by the Valletta district police.