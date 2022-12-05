Updated 5.44pm

A 44-year-old man was stabbed to death in a daylight stabbing on a Paceville street on Monday afternoon.

Police said the man, who was from Romania, was stabbed using a "sharp object" at around 3.30pm on Ross Street.

They believe the incident kicked off when a group of men began arguing. The argument escalated and the victim was stabbing in the ensuing fight.

Those responsible fled the scene before the police arrived, and a manhunt is now underway for the aggressors, a police spokesperson said.

Police are treating the case as a homicide.

The victim was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital but died shortly after being admitted.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea is leading an inquiry into the case.