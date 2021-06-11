A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death on Thursday evening after a fight broke out in Marsa at around 10pm.

The police have confirmed the man's death and that his alleged aggressor, a 25-year-old man, has been arrested. The man was apprehended while trying to escape the police by running over rooftops in Marsa.

According to a police spokesperson, the stabbing occurred after a fight between the two men. Medics from Mater Dei were called to the scene but the man, whose identity has not yet been made public, died before he could be rushed to the hospital.

The police said in a statement on Friday that both men are from Ghana.

The murder, which took place in Triq it-Tigrija, is the first this year. The police also said on Friday they have located the murder weapon, believed to be a knife, under a tree in Triq il-Jum.

Investigations are ongoing, with duty magistrate Gabriella Vella leading an inquiry.