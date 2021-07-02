Updated 9am

A man was stabbed to death in Mellieħa early this morning. He was stabbed in his neck and chest.

The police said the 44-year-old victim, who is from the Philippines and lives in Mellieħa, was found lying face down on the kitchen floor of a house in Triq il-Fortizza at 4am. He was covered with a sheet.

They said a 44-year-old woman, who is also from the Philippines and lives in Mellieħa, requested police assistance at 12.45am telling them she was waiting for them in Triq il-Kbira.

Officers from the Qawra district went on site where the woman who had called the police said she had argued with a man. She was also injured. However, she did not say where the argument had taken place.

She was given assistance and taken to the police headquarters in Floriana and it was around 4am when she told the police that the argument had taken place at a house in Triq il-Fortizza, and that a knife had been used.

District police went on site and on finding the man immediately called a medical team from Mater Dei Hospital who certified him dead.

The police seized two knives they believe were used in the argument and arrested the woman, who they suspect committed the crime.

An inquiry is being held. Police investigations continue.