A man who stalked his former partner outside her house and place of work has been conditionally discharged after admitting to harassing her.

The 41-year-old Attard resident, whose name is being withheld to safeguard the identity of the victim, landed on the wrong side of the law after he was reported to police for harassing and stalking the woman.

They had been in a 12-year-long relationship.

Following their breakup, the man allegedly persisted in walking past the woman’s residence several times a day and occasionally also turned up outside her workplace. Such behaviour allegedly amounted to stalking.

The suspect was arrested and escorted to court on Thursday, facing charges of harassment, stalking, misuse of electronic communications equipment as well as failing to obey legitimate orders.

The accused registered an admission.

In view of that early guilty plea and after hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by Magistrate Monica Vella, declared the man guilty and conditionally discharged him for one year.

The court also placed the accused under a restraining order as well as a treatment order.

Inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted. Lawyer Martin Fenech was defence counsel.